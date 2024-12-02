UK supermarkets self-service tills try facial recognition for ID checks

Currently the startup is working with NCR, which makes self-service supermarket tills. The partnership aims to remove a key bottleneck at self-service tills - the requirement that assistants must still check identification when buying age-restricted goods.

The technology will be used to remove in-person age checks when customers are buying alcohol and other age restricted items at a self-service till. The checkouts allow for user’s age confirmation by using the Yoti smartphone app, which scans the shopper’s face to confirm their identity.

The app is set up by taking a photo and scanning a person’s driving licence or passport, at which point the two are tied together. The app is then able to confirm its owner’s identity at any time by them taking a selfie.

Yoti says almost 100,000 people in the UK have downloaded its app during a beta test, according to The Telegraph. It says the technology could also be used to fight ticket touts and cut down on online fraud.