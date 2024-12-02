UK shoppers are warned against online fraud on Black Friday and Christmas

According to data from the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau and The City of London Police, businesses and individuals lost a total of more than GBP 16 million through online shopping and auction fraud. This represents a 42% increase compared with GBP 9.5 million over the 2013 Christmas period.

The most common items being bought online by people targeted by offenders are mobile phones. Often victims are tempted by what seems to be a good deal on popular models of smart phones, which is then paid for but never arrives, leaving them without presents to give on Christmas Day.

Others reported being defrauded whilst trying to buy footwear, clothing, watches, gaming consoles, computers, furniture and home electricals.

The City of London Police, Action Fraud and Get Safe Online launched a national fraud prevention campaign which will be supported by police forces across the country. The campaign will provide practical fraud and cybercrime protection tips which aim to prevent people from getting conned out of the Christmas that they deserve.