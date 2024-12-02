UK partners with Japan for cybersecurity

The memorandum of cooperation (MoC) was signed on 17th January, during the visit of Japan's Keidanren Cyber Security Committee to the UK. The agreement officially deepens public-private partnerships in the field of cybersecurity between both nations. This marks a significant moment in the collaboration between the two countries in cyber defence.









The significance of global collaboration in cybersecurity

The National Cyber Advisory Board (NCAB) hosted a three-day event where the agreement was made. The group aims to bring together experts from academia and industry to present alternative viewpoints and exploit networks from across the cyber ecosystem to support the delivery of the National Cyber Strategy.

Following this event, the UK’s official who signed the MoC highlighted the significance of global collaboration in cybersecurity and working with democratic partners who share their values. Therefore, this partnership further aims to strengthen the relationship between the UK and Japan following the signing of the Hiroshima Accord, which committed both nations to an improved Global Strategic Partnership on issues such as technology and security.

As the official announcement shows, the Japanese delegation engaged with key figures from the public sector and industry experts, including senior representatives from IBM. Discussions focused on securing digital supply chains, engaging businesses on cyber resilience, and implementing best practices in recruitment to upgrade cyber skills in both countries.

A parliamentary report warned in December about the high risk of a ‘catastrophic ransomware’ attack that could cost tens of billions of GBP and shut down critical infrastructure in the UK. Moreover, according to Cybersecurity Ventures, global cybercrime will reach USD 10.5 trillion annually by 2025, and tackling this issue requires investment. Moreover, GlobalData forecasts that cybersecurity revenues will reach USD 344 billion worldwide by 2030.





Cyber security developments in the UK

The UK government's Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) doubled its spending on global cybersecurity programs in 2023, indicating the growing threat to peace posed by online hackers. According to an official statement by a Cabinet Office minister, the cross-Whitehall fund has planned to spend GBP 25 million in 2022-2023 on this issue.

Moreover, in 2023, the UK collaborated with India to improve cyber resilience and combat cybercrime. It also strengthened the cyber security capabilities of administrations in Georgia, Iraq, the Indo-Pacific, the Commonwealth, and Africa. For that The UK deployed national security officials and paid contractors, including defence group BAE Systems, to deliver the CSSF's cyber programs overseas, gaining knowledge that benefited domestic strategy.