UK online customers, vulnerable because of weak passwords

According to a Home Office study, about 75% of Britons do not create complex passwords, putting them at risk of falling victim to hackers who snatch credit card or bank details, personal information or photographs.

Findings reveal that two-thirds of respondents jeopardised their online security by not using symbols and nearly half used easily-guessed passwords such as their childrens names, Iloveyou or 123456.

The drive to raise awareness of boosting cyber-security comes after it was revealed that internet fraud alone has soared by 71% to GBP 29.3 million.