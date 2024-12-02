UK internet users do not trust companies holding their data

According to a report commissioned by Broadband Genie, internet users believe the internet is getting more dangerous and are looking for ways to protect themselves. 80% use an antivirus, 57% use a firewall, and 53% are using malware and spyware detection tools. However, there are still some areas of concern, such as the 10% of people using nothing.

Findings indicate that few people have fallen victim online. Only 15% say they have had their personal data exposed in a leak and only 12% have been the victim of an online scam. However, 54% have caught a computer virus.

Data shows 77% of users surveyed still believed the internet was getting more dangerous, while 65% believed that they were personally safe online. 75% of people believe that online companies are not doing enough to secure their personal data, and they’re right to be skeptical. Other recent data has revealed that nearly 90% of the most popular websites online are leaking data to third parties.