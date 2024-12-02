UK internet users comfortable with biometrics when banking online

According to a survey conducted by Experian/Lansons, 64% of those surveyed cited the service as the one that makes them most comfortable about biometric ID. They are the least comfortable with social media accounts when it comes to biometric identification, which follows a pattern of general distrust in social media by UK internet users.

Just over half of UK internet users feel comfortable using biometric identification when it comes to authorizing payments, and another 43% were OK with signing in to email services biometrically.

Only 38% of respondents said they were comfortable with using biometric ID for pension access, but many respondents do not (yet) have a pension. Also, older respondents are also likely to be the least comfortable group.

There is also reason to believe that UK internet users often prefer to manage important money matters in person, or at least via analog channels. They most prefer to apply for car insurance digitally (54% of respondents say so) but only 30% want to manage them digitally. The majority of those surveyed prefer to both apply for and manage utilities like gas, water and electricity digitally, at 53% and 55%, respectively. Respondents would rather apply for a personal loan in person, however, as only 27% want to do so digitally. The same can be said for managing that loan, with 28% of respondents preferring digital management.