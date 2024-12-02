UK Government extends Gov.uk Verify until April 2023

This comes after Cabinet Office Parliamentary secretary Julia Lopez said in March 2021 that all parties are keen to move on from Verify’s over-elaborate expectations trajectory and cost, according to ComputerWeekly.com.

The government is currently working on trialling its ‘discrete digital identity project’, which will create the proof of concept for a new digital identity service for government. The Verify successor programme will underpin GDS’s Gov.uk Accounts programme, which aims to allow people to sign into government services online and get a personal experience tailored to their needs.

The Gov.uk Accounts programme received GBP 32 million a funding boost in the Spending Review in November 2020.







