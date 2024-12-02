UK government CitizenSafe initiative goes live

The live Royal Mail and CitizenSafe GOV.UK Identity Verify services provides verification of individuals so that they can access Government services online, safely and easily.

The UK government Gov.UK Verify programme has been created to enable citizens to access UK government online services securely. The services will include HMRC, DWP, Defra, DVLA, BIS, MOJ etc. Official estimates are that up to 20 million citizens may use the GOV.UK Verify programme to access government digital services.

GBG ID verification is integrated into the Avoco Trust Platform to meet the Gov.UK Verify requirements for the Royal Mail and CitizenSafe GOV.UK Verify identity services.

Avoco Secure is a UK SME that builds and implements cloud-based identity and attribute assurance Trust platforms for public and private sector organisations around the world, enabling them to provide their stakeholders with verified user centric identities that can be used to access online services.