UK: Fraudsters to access Vodafone customers bank account details

According to the company, 1.827 accounts were accessed, potentially providing hackers with customers’ names, mobile phone numbers, bank sort codes and the last four digits of their bank accounts.

The incident was driven by criminals using email addresses and passwords acquired from an unknown source external to Vodafone. The company’s systems were not compromised or breached in any way. Furthermore, a Vodafone spokesman mentions that no credit or debit card details were accessed and the information obtained by the fraudsters “cannot be used directly to access customers’ bank accounts”.

Vodafone began an investigation and informed the National Crime Agency, Ofcom and the Information Commissioner’s Office. It has also contacted the banks of affected customers to alert them.