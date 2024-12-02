UK customers worried that data breaches are going undetected

According to the survey by Bit9 + Carbon Black, consumers in the UK are increasingly concerned there are many data breaches companies have yet to discover. The findings reveal that high-profile security breaches – such as the leaking of the personal details of around 32 million members of cheating site Ashley Madison – have led to increased fear of data breaches among the public, with 81% of people worrying that cyber criminals might already have stolen their personal data without anyone noticing.

Another survey, by security company ThreatMetrix, found that the UK is the top target for cyber criminals, with UK businesses targeted more frequently than US counterparts. The survey found that 93% of people support mandatory and immediate disclosure of any breaches to both the public and authorities.

However, 94% of people surveyed also believed it should be mandatory for businesses to put in place processes to detect immediately if data has been stolen. The large majority said companies should be able to detect breaches within 24 hours, with 47% wanting breaches detected within minutes. They claimed businesses should not being able to use ignorance as an excuse.

Bit9 + Carbon Black’s study also found that nearly two-thirds (63%) of the public want sensitive information to be kept under 24-hour surveillance.