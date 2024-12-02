UK consumers would share DNA to protect their personal data

According to a research conducted by Telstra, 24% would consider giving their bank their DNA profile, while 42% would share biometrics such as fingerprints – a mere 26% would share their social network profile however.

When asked how happy they are with their main financial institution’s authentication methods overall, only 42% of consumers said they were ‘very satisfied,’ but this did vary by country.

The report also unveils that consumer attitudes to non-biometric password security were mixed, with half (44%) of consumers having a small number of passwords that they use multiple times across their digital identities, and one in five (18%) using just one common password across all digital accounts.

A quarter of consumers (25%) admitted to physically writing their passwords down, while at the other end of the scale one in ten (12%) used a password manager and one in 20 (5%) used a random password generator.