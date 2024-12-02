UK businesses slowest to identify cyber-attacks, data breaches – report

UK companies estimate that it takes them an average of 9 hours to spot breaches, compared to 7 hours in the US, 8 hours in Germany, and just 5 hours in Australia.

According to the research, these figures are particularly worrying in the wake of a flurry of high profile cyber breaches in the UK already in 2015, particularly when put in the context of the potential damage that could be done in a matter of minutes, let alone hours. With UK firms lagging over two hours behind those in the US, it is estimated that 280,000 documents could be accessed and stolen in this additional reaction time.

Threats can be borne both internally and externally, with both needing to be treated just as seriously. Despite this, just 14% of respondents involved in the research believe until their organisation has experienced a serious internal data breach, the issue will never be taken as seriously as the threat of external hackers and little is done to prevent breaches of an insider nature.

This data was taken from research conducted by technology research firm Loudhouse on behalf of Clearswift. Over 500 IT decision makers and 4000 employees were polled to gauge the level of threat from insiders.

