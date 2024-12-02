UK businesses at risk when it comes to data breaches

According to data from the Ponemon Institute, almost 49% of respondents admitted to having experienced a breach in the past year and they felt it could have been avoided if improved procedures and intelligent technologies had been in place.

The same source pointed out that securing and protecting data is a high priority for 56% of respondents. Moreover, the majority mentioned they worry about mistakes from a temporary worker or contractor, while 52% fear third-party or outsourcers’ management of data.

The report also points out that customer data is at most risk. Results find that 61% listed customer data as the information most at risk, followed by business intelligence and the data contained within emails or attachments.

According to the study, automated solutions for discovering where sensitive data has proliferated and assessing the risk are believed to increase data security effectiveness. The study reveals that 66% of respondents believe such a solution would improve an organisation’s security posture.