UK-based regtech Ideagen secures GBP 100 mln from NatWest and Santander

The existing long-term bankers NatWest and new partner Santander have extended the company’s total available debt facilities. The regtech aims to use the investment to continue and support its growth.

According to UK tech news, as per the pre-close trading update issued as of April 30, 2021, the business continued to grow organically. There were three key acquisitions during the year as well. Furthermore, Ideagen continued to win new customers during the pandemic, including the World Health Organisation, Baker Tilly, Voyageur, PHI Aviation, and Sipchem.