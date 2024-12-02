UK banks struggle to cope with financial crime surge due to COVID-19

The survey, conducted by global analytics software provider FICO and independent research firm OMDIA, revealed that 79% of respondents from UK banks said that working from home had a high or major impact on the effectiveness of their financial crime prevention.

The high impact of having multiple software systems for fraud management and financial crime compliance was also cited. This was the top technology challenge for 21% of UK respondents. 49% of respondents ranked it first, second or third among their technology challenges, the most of any challenge.

The FICO study consisted of 110 interviews by OMDIA with senior executives responsible for fraud management, financial crime compliance and security/technology, in the US, UK, Brazil, Germany, the Nordics, and Canada.