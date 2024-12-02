UK and US online shoppers worry about security

According to global information security company NCC Group, many of these customers shy away from retailers as a result. 64%of consumers believe they are likely to be a victim of a security breach within 2015 and are doing less online shopping due to security concerns.

Findings indicate that about 84% of people bank and shop online. However, just 21% feel safe when doing this, and only 8% of people feel “very safe” on social media websites. 56% of those surveyed said that they often have to share information that they would not normally feel comfortable sharing in order to complete online transactions.

The research reveals that 88% of consumers believe that companies should be legally obligated to disclose security breaches, while 84% think that companies should financially compensate consumers if they lose their personal/financial information due to a data breach. Around 75% think that governments should mandate companies to do more to protect all information that companies use or store online.

The survey questioned 10,000 people in the US and UK.