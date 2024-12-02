UK: 7 out of 10 scams are related to cybercrime

According to him, cybercrime is rapidly increasing, both in volume and in complexity. The total number of fraud offences reported to police almost doubled in the last financial year. There were 230,845 frauds recorded in 2013/2014, more than 630 a day, compared to 122,240 the previous year, an 89% increase.

In addition, around 70% of these scams now involved a “cyber element”, compared to around 40% five or so years ago. There were 494 cases of companies saying that their computer servers had been hacked.

About 6,000 people also told police their social media accounts such as Facebook were hacked into, mostly by ID fraudsters stealing details of their personal lives.

