UiPath, a US-based agentic automation company, has announced the launch of two purpose-built agentic AI solutions targeting financial institutions: the UiPath Solution for Financial Crime Compliance and the UiPath Solution for Loan Origination.

According to the official press release, the launch incorporates capabilities from WorkFusion, a provider of AI agents for financial crime compliance acquired by UiPath, strengthening its financial services portfolio. The deal with WorkFusion was announced back in February 2026 and sought to add domain-specific compliance capabilties to UiPath's general-purpose automation platform.

The Financial Crime Compliance solution automates analyst workflows, including sanctions screening, alert review, and adverse media monitoring. AI agents analyse watchlist alerts, review contextual information across internal and external data sources, and surface relevant cases for investigator review. An adverse media agent continuously scans news and information sources to detect negative mentions, providing early warning signals for potentially risky client relationships. The solution is designed to reduce alert backlogs, improve investigator productivity, and maintain governance and auditability required for regulatory compliance.

Loan origination automation and client results

The Loan Origination solution integrates with existing loan origination systems, core banking platforms, and data sources to automate loan setup, quality assurance, and compliance sub-processes. It uses UiPath Maestro to orchestrate AI agents, automation workflows, and human decision-making across lending platforms, covering loan review and validation, risk analysis, and audit management.

Furthermore, early results from financial institutions using the underlying capabilities illustrate the potential scale of impact. Valley National Bank reported automating 61% of sanction-hit reviews and processing an average of 14,000 alerts monthly following deployment of a transaction screening alert review agent, according to the bank's Sanctions Compliance Manager.

The solutions are designed to integrate with and optimise existing systems rather than requiring wholesale platform replacement, allowing institutions to modernise at their own pace while maintaining full visibility and governance over automated workflows.