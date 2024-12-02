UIDAI to enable face authentication for Aadhaar

The use of face authentication will be allowed only in combination with one more authentication factor. This means that face authentication must be combined with either fingerprint or iris or OTP (one-time password) to be able to successfully authenticate an Aadhaar number holder. Currently, UIDAI provides the fingerprint and iris biometric authentication to select AUAs (Authentication User Agency). Similarly, face authentication shall also be allowed on need basis.

UIDAI will work with biometric device providers to integrate the face modality into the certified registered devices and also may provide standalone Registered Device (RD) service as required by the ecosystem. The necessary details will be released for implementation by March 1, 2018. Face Authentication as an additional modality to be used in fusion mode along with fingerprints/iris/OTP will be available in production for AUAs to use by July 1, 2018.