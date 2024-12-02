UIDAI suspends Airtel Payments Banks e-KYC licence

As a result, Airtel would not be able to operate the task of electronic verification or link the 12-digit biometric national ID Aadhaar with its new customers for the time until it is suspended. Also, the Airtel Payments Bank will not be able to open a fresh account through paperless e-KYC. However, accounts can be opened through alternate methods, if available.

Bharti Airtel was accused for using the Aadhaar e-KYC based SIM verification process to access payments bank accounts of its holder without their knowledge. Furthermore, the UIDAI also actively objected to the plea that such payments account is being linked to LPG subsidy.

The penalty will be based on the numbers of the day the rules were violated and could be around 2 crores, according to Mobigyaan.