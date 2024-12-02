UIDAI requires Aadhaar users to check their authentication history

These include operation of bank accounts/PPF accounts, investment in small savings schemes and use of a mobile number or SIM. The UIDAI has provided on its website uidai.gov.in several online tools. These online facilities by UIDAI range from enabling Aadhaar holders to retrieve their misplaced UIDs to letting them check the status of linkage between Aadhaar and their bank accounts. One such tool enables Aadhaar holders to check their authentication history.

Called “Aadhaar Authentication History”, this online tool enables Aadhaar holders to view their authentication details and access their Aadhaar Authentication History (Notifications) data, according to the UIDAI website. The Aadhaar Authentication History tool details the method of authentication, transaction ID (created at the time of request) and error code or Aadhaar authentication failure code, among other pieces of information.