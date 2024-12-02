UIDAI cuts off access to KYC services to several fintechs

Some of these agencies - KUAs (eKYC user agencies) and AUAs (authorized user agencies) - will no longer be able to provide eKYC verification to onboard new customers or authenticate financial transactions affecting e-wallets, online lenders, NFBCs and smaller fintech players.

Many fintechs are not AUAs or KUAs themselves but sub-KUAs and sub-AUAs, addressing their requests through UIDAIs network. The recent development will affect these companies, particularly ecommerce players and peer-to-peer lending platforms, which operate on a completely online model. They will now have to change their way of doing business and incur higher costs to physically verify the credentials of their customers.

UIDAI officials said they are yet to understand the situation and certain approvals might have been revoked after a CERT-In empaneled IT security audit.

UIDAIs current list of 255 KUAs, include top banks like State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, while its list of 310 AUAs, include players like Aircel, AIIMS, CDSL, CIBIL, among others. Many banks, including SBI, PNB, act as both AUAs (for financial authentication) and KUAs (for eKYC verification).