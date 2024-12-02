UIDAI adds security feature to Aadhaar

Citizens can go to the UIDAI website and generate a VID number, which service providers will soon start accepting. The deadline has been set for June 2018 for the full rollout of VIDs. Aadhaar users will also have the choice for the reverse, which is to not generate their virtual IDs and continue using their Aadhaar numbers each time.

In January 2018, the UIDAI launched a two-layered safety net feature to avoid data breaches. This consists of a 16 digit Virtual ID and limited know-your-customer (KYC) for Aadhaar number holders. With the virtual ID, there will be no need to share the real Aadhaar number at the time of authentication. This ID along with biometrics of the user can provide the necessary details to the concerned agency, without being able to track the actual Aadhaar number of the user.

While, the limited KYC feature will provide the agencies with only the essential details , thus avoiding the chance to track and store a user’s Aadhaar number. Agencies can do their own KYC and will identify users with ‘tokens’.

At present, the UIDAI is explaining the Aadhaar’s security features to the Supreme Court, where UIDAI chief Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that Aadhaar makes exceptions for those who are unable to give their biometric information for any reason.