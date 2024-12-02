uConekt to launch lynk mobile digital identity solution

lynk is a multi-function device that alerts users of their devices’ locations and also provides authentication methods that secure your personal and private data through the lynk mobile app.

Using Near Field Communication (NFC) connection, lynk pairs with the mobile lynk apps on smartphones and tablets. This product adds safeguards to protect all mobile personal and private data such as passwords, PINs, logins and credit card information. lynk is also a tap-to-pay capable device, allowing users a secure way to make purchases.

uConekt is a Canada-based mobile technology company that is dedicated to creating a suite of wireless secure solutions for the smart mobile devices market.