Ubisecure's IDaaS platform to offer support for Hitachi's finger vein tech

This agreement means that finger vein recognition will be more widely available to Ubisecure’s clientele, and that it will be easier to deploy as a primary authentication option, as per FindBiometrics. The news follows Ubisecure integration of Onfido’s facial recognition tech into its Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) platform. Similarly, Barclays released an upgraded version of its Barclays Biometric Reader, which is built with Hitachi’s finger vein technology.

Moreover, via Hitachi’s Hand Gesture Technology users’ identities are verified based on the unique vein patterns in their fingers. The scan can be carried out with the standard camera embedded in most contemporary laptop and desktop workstations. This means that the platform does not require the purchase or installation of a dedicated biometric reader.



