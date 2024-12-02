Ubisecure teams up with Seguridad América for identity services in LATAM





Via this alliance, Seguridad will offer Ubisecure’s various identity management products to clients throughout the region, where it is expected to enable both internal and public-facing applications.

Ubisecure’s Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) portfolio includes on-premises, cloud, and Identity-as-a-Service delivery options. Those solutions will allow new and existing Seguridad users to secure their accounts with features like multi-factor authentication and single sign-on capabilities.