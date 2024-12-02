Uber to strenghten security practices with new security officer

Uber said in February that the names and license plate numbers of about 50,000 Uber drivers were compromised in a security breach in 2014. About 21,000 of these drivers were in California.

The Delhi authorities also want Uber to adhere to its new and stricter radio taxi rules, including offer a call center, have a registered office in Delhi and an official website with extensive information on its operations, and provide panic buttons in the vehicles.

Uber would like to be treated as a technology company under India’s Information Technology Act, but the Delhi government wants it to also address issues on the ground such as the verification of drivers and the security of passengers.

Uber said in March that it would also establish a global safety advisory board to review its safety practices and recommend new safety features for its platform.