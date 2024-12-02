Uber reveals data breach that affected about 50,000 drivers

The access resulted in the possible theft of information on 50,000 drivers. The drivers, who are part of Uber’s mobile car-booking network, were notified and Uber took legal steps to gather information about the breach.

The hack, which happened in May 2014, follows other recent data breaches, including the theft of sensitive information from Sony Corp.’s film unit and a data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co. that resulted in gigabytes of data being stolen from the bank. Uber said it changed access permissions for its database and removed the possibility of unauthorized access after discovering the breach in September 2014.