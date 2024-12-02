Uber implements facial recognition for drivers

Drivers will be expected to take a photo of themselves when they first go online and then periodically throughout their shift. The new ‘Real-time ID’ feature is marketed as a tool that will protect drivers from fraud, but it will also help stop multiple people from sharing one account.

Uber has enlisted the services of Microsoft to help roll out the scheme in the US. According to one Uber representative, a driver gets three attempts to take a photo that is verified. If it still does not match, the profile will be deactivated.