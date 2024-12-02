Uber Eats adds a View as Delivery Person feature

The new upgrade to the Uber Eats app aims to improve transparency for users whenever they order food or beverages. The feature can show how much of a user’s information is shared with the delivery person at every stage of the delivery process.

For example, whenever the user requests a delivery, the courier can only see the approximate location of the order. However, once the order has been accepted, the courier can see the user’s first name and last initial, as well as the exact delivery location and any customer notes.

Once the delivery is complete, the courier will still be able to see the user’s delivery location but not the exact house number or unit number. Customers will also be able to see what kind of information the app deletes after specific orders. When people select the ‘Leave at Door’ option, the courier takes a picture of the order in front of the door in order to confirm the delivery.

However, that picture is deleted after the delivery person closes the app. Moreover, if a client orders alcohol via Uber Eats, the courier is required to perform an ID verification but the ID information is not viewable after delivery and the scan is deleted after 72 hours.

The app goes even further and reveals that couriers can never access payment methods, phone numbers, the ratings they receive, or profile photos. The new View as Delivery Person feature is now available in Canada and the United States, and it is similar to the View as a Driver feature launched in 2020 for Uber’s ridesharing app.

Other developments from Uber Eats

In January 2023, Uber Eats partnered Visa and pledged USD 1 million to restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London and Madrid to be used towards green and sustainable packaging. This new initiative was launched by Uber Eats and Visa in Davos, Switzerland, where the companies are showcasing the impact of their shared 2022 Grants for Growth programme that has supported US small business owners still recovering from the pandemic and other events.

Merchants received microgrants of USD 10,000, used for payroll, paying outstanding an debt to vendors, upgrading payment technology infrastructure, and other immediate operational costs.