Uber could be pressured to collect biometric verification from UK drivers

The ride-hailing company was handed a temporary licence to continue operating in London in September 2018, and currently is asked to accept or fight ‘new terms’ imposed by TfL, which could result in Uber being forced to collect biometric data from drivers to facilitate safety for passengers.

The requirements mainly aim at confirming that a driver using the app is an individual registered and licensed to do so by TfL. Such requirements could include the collection of biometric data. Moreover, TfL has required that Uber implement ‘appropriate systems’, which are able to ensure the person driving an Uber car is licensed every time they use the service. This solution is meant to block people from sharing their Uber logins with other people who have not been vetted by Uber.