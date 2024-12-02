Uber, AU10TIX launch new identity verification solution for cash-paying riders

According to the press release, the programme requires certain users who request to pay in cash to scan an official identification document such as their voting credentials, national ID, passport, or driver's license for verification. Therefore, the platform brings together payment preference and identity verification to prioritise safety for both riders and drivers.

Uber and AU10TIX first partnered in 2019, with Uber's core rideshare service, and recently expanded their partnership to electric scooters and Uber Eats. The initiative comes to expand into other countries where Uber is experiencing elevated demand for cash payments, the company's officials stated.

Overall, Uber and AU10TIX's latest partnership represents the future of adaptive identity verification. It demonstrates how identity proofing can adjust to a consumer payment preference. Cash, for example, is important to accept, and will drive an increase in layers of verification.