UAE Government provides remote digital services during coronavirus





With this, customers will be enabled to complete their transactions remotely. It will also ensure their safety and support the country’s efforts to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus and limit its impact on all sectors.

The UAE Government offers 3,730 vital services, which include more than 270 federal services, through smart channels on its official portal. Customers can benefit from over 180 remote services, including vital services to senior citizens and residents and people of determination. This means that they can also search for an authority’s name or filter results by emirate or category, and services are arranged alphabetically for easy access.

These electronic services are supported by a digital identity system, and enable customers to download documents and save their applications for later submission. They also enable customers to digitally sign documents and forms, which requires initial registration in the smart entry system.