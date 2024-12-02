UAE Exchange to launch KYC authentication with Aadhaar

The company has integrated its core banking system with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and is awaiting the latter’s approval to go online after which the service will be available in all its 400 branches across the country.

e-KYC authentication will enable the company to live verify ID proof and address of customers through electronic mode. Once the e-KYC authentication is done, there is no need for any other ID proof or photo copy.