UAE - 3rd most targeted country for Gameover Zeus bank account virus

A study conducted by cyber security company Symantec reveals that Gameover Zeus has infected an estimated 40,000 to 80,000 computers in the UAE. Data shows that 8% of all computers affected by the malware are in the Gulf state.

Gameover Zeus is capable of evading anti-virus software, infecting a user’s machine when they open a PDF or click on a link in an e-mail. Once on the computer, Gameover Zeus can intercept financial transactions and rewrite them so that payments are redirected into other accounts.

The US and Italy (with 13% and 12%, respectively) have been hit the hardest, while about 7% of infections have been on computers in the UK.

It has been so difficult to shut down because it uses peer-to-peer software, meaning that even if the main server is shut down infected computers can continue to communicate with one another and continue operating.

Computers infected by Gameover Zeus can also harbour a separate malware, Cryptolocker, which comes into effect when the users’ financial records cannot be accessed by the initial virus.

Computer users have been warned to update their anti-virus software, change their passwords and monitor their accounts.