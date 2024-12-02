TypingDNA's typing biometrics authentication integrated to ForgeRock's platform





As a result, TypingDNA is officially recognised as a ForgeRock Trust Network Behavioral Biometrics Partner, Biometric Update reveals. In order to facilitate digital journeys, ForgeRock clients can now roll out behavioural-based passive authentication that reduces cybersecurity risks and prevents account takeover and fraud.

TypingDNA’s authentication API is part of risk-based authentication (RBA) and two-factor authentication (2FA) measures to prevent account takeover, and it delivers risk-score assessments and authentication in real-time. Typing biometrics (keystroke dynamics) have been approved by the European Banking Authority (EBA) for SCA within the PSD2 framework. This has sped up implementation in banking and financial industries to prevent online banking fraud, CNP transactions, and to secure checkouts.