TypingDNA working on a typing behaviour app

For now, it is an experimental macOS app relying on typing biometrics, and it is a patent-pending piece of technology. It analyses how users type to discover when they are most focused, tired, stressed, happy, energetic, and calm.

The app includes a typing activity dashboard to see how the mood changes throughout the day based on the typing behaviour. The AI-based technology that powers TypingDNA Focus results from a public research project that began in 2020. With more than 2 million keystroke events and over 20 different moods researched, the company wants to explore the future of typing biometrics.