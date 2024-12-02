TypingDNA raises USD 7 million to boost typing biometrics adoption worldwide

Other participants include EU-based fund GapMinder, Techstars Ventures and other prior investors. TypingDNA has developed proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms to authenticate users based on how they type. Through a training process of watching user keystrokes, TypingDNA can recognise further attempts from a specific user by matching them against their known account.

This technology, known as typing biometrics, will enable existing applications such as authentication, fraud detection, password recovery, and online education assessment to fingerprint users securely than traditional forms of two-factor authentication.

TypingDNA is currently ACE compliant for verifying students online, and European Banking Authority considers typing biometrics to be compliant for SCA regulation (2FA in banking and payments in EU).