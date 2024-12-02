TypingDNA launches new unlimited developer plan

The developer plan offers unlimited API calls and unlimited users to developers. The new one-call API can reduce the complexity of the typing biometrics integration process for developers without compromising on functionality, according to the official press release.

The updated Authentication API is available for developers and current customers as the /auto API, a one-call product that consolidates what was a multi-step authentication process into a unified, free solution. The API uses pre-configured settings to reduce the complexity of authenticating users with typing biometrics.

TypingDNA is a typing biometrics company that develops products used to passively authenticate users, customers, and employees. The company’s products are based on proprietary AI algorithms, and are used for identity validation, risk-based authentication, and fraud prevention.

Behavioural-biometrics company TypingDNA has launched updates to its Authentication API and a new free plan for developers.