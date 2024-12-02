TypingDNA launches biometric authentication for people working remotely

ActiveLock is based on the company’s typing biometrics, and authenticates authorised computer users, sending out alerts or taking action to lock the device in real time if an unauthorised user is detected. The patent-pending solution is intended to prevent threats commonly arising from remote work, such as fraud and shared or unattended devices.

TypingDNA cites an IBM report from 2020 showing that incidents caused by insider threats are increasing rapidly, and those incidents cost USD 13.3 million each, on average. The zero trust emphasis follows a trend of adoption and intentions, particularly among the larger organisations TypingDNA ActiveLock is designed for, according to the company officials.

The company says its biometric protection provides a seamless user experience based on non-intrusive analysis of typing patterns. The technology is also privacy-preserving, as it does not analyze the content of typing.