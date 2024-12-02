Two out of five Canadians worry about card fraud

According to a survey conducted by Interac, two out of five (41%) of Canadians are concerned about payment card fraud. Canadians are most concerned about fraud associated with skimming (49%), retail data breaches (45%), electronic pickpocketing (40%) and online shopping (38%).

With measures like the migration to chip technology, which is near complete in Canada, criminals are migrating their payment card fraud activity to international exploitation in non-chip environments and card-not-present (over the internet and telephone) exploitation on credit cards and other networks debit products.