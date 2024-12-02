Twitter buys security password startup Mitro

As part of the deal, Mitro will continue to operate as is, but will open source its data. Mitro is releasing all its server and client code on Github, and working with the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Mitro’s password manager for web browsers records your usernames and passwords as you log into new websites, and automatically logs you into websites you have visited before. It also lets you store other secrets, such as your driver’s license number or safe combination, and share your passwords with others.

The acquisition comes after Twitter recently added image search company Madbits to its roster.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

