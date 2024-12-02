Twelve US restaurants affected by credit card data breach

The investigation into the security breach began in December 2015 after receiving reports of suspicious activity on customers’ cards that had been used at their establishments, according to the announcement.

Findings showed that hackers were able to install a program on payment card processing devices at certain restaurants, food and beverage outlets, spas, entertainment destinations, and managed properties.

Heightened security measures have since been implemented to prevent similar situations happening in the future. Card owners that used a payment card at one of their affected locations during the periods of the breach will be mailed a letter or sent an e-mail with more information.