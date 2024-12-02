Tuum partners with AMLYZE





The partnership between Tuum and AMLYZE is intended to enable banks and financial institutions to leverage out-of-the-box compliance. This is achieved through the integration of Tuum's core banking, payment, and card modules with AMLYZE's comprehensive compliance solution.





AMLYZE offers a full suite of anti-financial crime tools, including transaction monitoring, risk assessment, case management, screening for sanctions, politically exposed persons (PEPs), and adverse media. This set of tools, developed by regulatory insiders, provides financial institutions with the means to detect and mitigate financial risks while staying fully compliant with stringent regulations.











The information given in the press release highlights that regulatory environments are growing increasingly strict, with not a lot of room to compromise when it comes to compliance. Tuum and AMLYZE recognise these challenges and seek to provide a solution that empowers financial institutions to navigate this evolving landscape, across the globe.





The initial focus of this partnership is on the European market, where the demand for new and compliant financial solutions seems to be at an all-time high.





About Tuum

Tuum is a next-generation core banking provider that allows banks to replace their legacy systems, lower their maintenance spending and open up new possibilities to adapt to the digital world. It employs a smart migration approach to help banks to move off their current systems. Offering more than core, Tuum allows banks to operate multiple business lines from a single system, including accounts, lending, payments and cards, as well as go further through access to a pre-configurated ecosystem of partner solutions. The company has expanded its customer base throughout Europe, with its headquarters in Estonia and also located in Spain and the UK.





About AMLYZE

Based in Lithuania, AMLYZE is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) regtech offering a suite of anti-financial crime solutions for all types of financial services providers. Comprehensive modules include real-time and retrospective transaction monitoring, customer risk assessment, AML/CFT investigations, screening of sanctions, PEPs and adverse media. The company’s products have been developed by a team of AML specialists and ex-regulators who have experience in supervising financial market participants while working for central banks and law enforcement agencies.





Understanding the pain points of market participants from the inside has enabled the creation of technology solutions that simplify AML/CFT and compliance processes to an efficient level.



