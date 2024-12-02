The report published by public broadcaster TRT Haber mentioned that the company, which offers online money transfers, foreign-exchange transactions, and bill-payment services, was investigated for enabling illegal online betting money transfers.











Papara is involved in money laundering activities

The prosecutors ordered the detention of 13 people, including the founder and chairperson of Papara. Trustees have been appointed to manage the firm during the course of the probe. The investigation found that Papara played a key role in handling money for illegal betting, being used by criminal groups to transfer funds linked to crimes like forming criminal organisations, money laundering, and breaking laws on betting in sports.

A report from the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA), revealed that the company received a permit to operate as an electronic money institution in 2016, indicating further that the company's accounts can collect fees at each transfer stage related to crypto exchanges and illegal betting. This means that the subsequent examination of these accounts did not disrupt betting transactions and allowed the company to earn income from these transactions.

The statement claimed that, according to reports received from the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT), MASAK and other institutions, Papara is used in the commission of illegal betting crimes, and that the company facilitates the commission of this crime and the transfer of money in the commission of the crime.

The statement also indicated through conducted analysis that 102 of the 26,012 accounts opened through Papara systems were used on different illegal betting sites, and that the financial illicit volume obtained from these accounts is high. Within the scope of the investigation, assets of the organisation leader and members, including eight companies, yachts, five boats, three safe deposit boxes, 74 vehicles, seven apartments and villas, were seized.