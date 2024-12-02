TurboTax resumes tax filing services after fraud suspicion

TurboTax’s announcement to suspend followed a move by Minnesota’s Department of Revenue to stop accepting tax returns submitted using TurboTax due to potentially fraudulent activity.

The filings resumed, and the company, which is owned by Intuit, revealed that it shall continue to work with the states as they build their own anti-fraud capabilities.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue said it is still accepting returns filed with Intuit professional preparer products, which include Lacerte, Intuit Tax Online, and ProSeries.