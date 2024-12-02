Tumblr deals with data breach and stolen accounts

The affected username and passwords at risk are the ones from before 2013, prior to the purchase of Tumblr by Yahoo.

The database breach includes e-mail addresses and passwords, although the latter is less compromised. Tumblr stated that they have taken the procedure of ‘salting and hashed’ the passwords, which made them relatively irrelevant as it is virtually impossible to restore to a usable state.

The hacker who obtained the sensitive information is believed to be a Russian cybercriminal which is also linked to a number of recent data hacks. The stolen information was being sold on the darknet website, The Real Deal, at a price of USD 150.

The data hack is one of the multiple security breaches as of late. The others include LinkedIn, Adobe, and Myspace.