TSYS enables fraud capabilities with machine learning technology

The new agreement allows TSYS to strengthen its position in faster payments by leveraging machine learning to provide clients with actionable insights in real time, using adaptive behavioral analytics that result in operational efficiencies.

TSYS unlocks opportunities in payments for payment providers, businesses and consumers. Our headquarters are in Columbus, Georgia, USA, and we operate in more than 80 countries with local offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featurespace is a provider of adaptive behavioural analytics and creator of the ARIC engine, a machine learning software platform which understands individual behaviours in real-time for decision making around fraud, risk and compliance.