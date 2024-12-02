TSYS and Ethoca team up to stop card-not-present fraud

Launched through this agreement, the TSYS Transaction Recovery Network, powered by Ethoca, provides near real-time notification of confirmed fraud that empowers issuers and online merchants to quickly recover lost revenue and eliminate the need for expensive and time-consuming chargeback processes.

The new chargeback mitigation solution uses a simple and effective process that allows speed to market and ease of integration for financial institutions. TSYS provides the connection to automatically deliver confirmed fraud data from the issuer to Ethoca in near real time. In turn, Ethoca passes confirmed cases of card fraud across a large, global merchant network to recover funds via transaction reversal or refund, negating the need for the issuer to initiate a chargeback. The process allows fraudulent transactions to be remedied quickly, saving time and costs, while creating a vastly improved experience for cardholders inconvenienced by fraud.

According to Ethoca results, issuers who have adopted this technology have seen an average fraud mitigation rate of up to 65%, up to 84% resolution rate with highly disputed merchants, up to 75% recovery rate on low-value transactions that would otherwise be written off, and up to 40% recovery rate on 3D Secure losses.

Ethoca is a global provider of collaboration-based technology that enables card issuers, ecommerce merchants and online businesses to increase card acceptance, stop more fraud, recover lost revenue and eliminate chargebacks.