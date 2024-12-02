TSIC and IPsoft partner to eliminate voice fraud

This service follows development and tests with IPsoft, a provider of fraud management and big data application services.

As international voice services move away from a physical circuit switched environment, detecting new methods of fraud such as deliberately extending call duration, or sending calls to automated message platforms, becomes an increasingly important issue.

The solution uses a self-learning set of statistical and big data algorithms developed by IPsoft. False answers are detected and patterns indicating fraud are detected. This is done by analyzing parameters in call detail records (CDRs) to monitor deviation from statistically ‘normal’ behavior by route.

TeliaSonera International Carrier owns and operates a global fiber backbone.

IPsoft automates IT and business processes for enterprises across a wide range of industries.